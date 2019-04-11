|
Steven Earl Graves. Beloved father of Michelle Cerasani, Jennifer Graves, Melissa (Ricky) Brudnicki, Matthew Brudnicki and, the late Steven Graves Jr. Devoted grandfather of Avery Larsen, Andrew Cerasani, Kendall Zoellick, Mason Brudnicki and, Mackenzy Graves. Loving brother of Leslie (Tom) Ciborowski, Pam (John) Kirnbauer, Kathy (Vernon) Ley, Cindy West (Lee) Gibbs and the late Stacy Graves. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 – 8:00 pm at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. A chapel service will be held at 6:00 pm. Interment private. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
