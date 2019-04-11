Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Steven Graves
Steven Earl Graves

Steven Earl Graves Obituary
Steven Earl Graves. Beloved father of Michelle Cerasani, Jennifer Graves, Melissa (Ricky) Brudnicki, Matthew Brudnicki and, the late Steven Graves Jr. Devoted grandfather of Avery Larsen, Andrew Cerasani, Kendall Zoellick, Mason Brudnicki and, Mackenzy Graves. Loving brother of Leslie (Tom) Ciborowski, Pam (John) Kirnbauer, Kathy (Vernon) Ley, Cindy West (Lee) Gibbs and the late Stacy Graves. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 – 8:00 pm at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. A chapel service will be held at 6:00 pm. Interment private. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
