Steven Edward Watts Sr.
Steven was a loving caring person. He loved and supported his children, & his nieces & nephews, becoming father figures for them. He was a good listener, giving advice to anyone who needs it. Lover of smooth jazz, classic rock, soul and loved listening to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra play.

On the 25th anniversary of his mother's death Steven peacefully departed this life into the lovely arms of Jesus Christ. Visitation: 8.6.2020 Unity Funeral Home 4114 S. Michigan


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc - Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc - Chicago
4114 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 624-2703
