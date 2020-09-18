Steven Frederick Gehlmann, 58, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, died September 5, 2020 in Nashville. Beloved son of the late Karl and late Marian (Doty) Gehlmann. Loving brother of Carolyn Gehlmann and Susan (David) Schatz. Steve was a devoted uncle to and dearly loved by his two nephews, Dan Schatz and Ben Schatz; and his niece, Stephanie Schatz. He loved golf, sports, family gatherings and was The Pig Roast Master. He grew up in Elmhurst, IL, and attended Washington Elementary School. He attended Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN for middle school and high school and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill for college. He lived the rest of his adult life in Nashville, TN. Service and interment will be private due to Covid-19.





