1/1
Steven G. Wanda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven G. Wanda, age 57 of Brookfield. Beloved son of Margaret J. Wanda, nee Solarski and the late John Wanda Jr.; loving brother of Elise (Deacon Michael) Crowell, Julie Wanda, Rev. Michael Wanda; uncle of Alex Crowell and Emily Crowell. Steven graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange in 1981, and then with honors from University of Dallas in 1984. Steven loved cats and was an avid collector of military memorabilia. He was a huge fan of The Beatles, especially John Lennon. Lying in State Monday, November 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4000 Prairie Ave, Brookfield. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. All wishing to attend Mass need to register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEAD2AA4F5CE9-steven 80 guests maximum will be allowed to attend Mass. Please pre-register to confirm your attendance. Sign up will close on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome. If you are unsure if you will be attending, please DO NOT register. All are invited to attend the service remotely which will be streamed on Monday, November 30, 2020, 10 A.M. at http://www.memorialslive.com/wanda. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield IL 60513. Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF P.O.Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, would be appreciated. All State and Federal Covid – Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com If you wish to send a sympathy card to the family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Steven Wanda Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved