DR. Steven J. Svalina
Dr. Steven J. Svalina, age 80.

Beloved husband of the late Karen nee Kennedy.

Devoted father of Stephanie (Chad) Davis.

Cherished grandpa of Jackson and Ava. Fond brother of the late John (Mary Beth) Svalina. Loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Visitation will be held at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home on Wednesday, October, 28th, 2020 from 3 – 8 pm. Chapel service Thursday, October, 29th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For Information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
OCT
29
Service
10:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
