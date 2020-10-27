Dr. Steven J. Svalina, age 80.
Beloved husband of the late Karen nee Kennedy.
Devoted father of Stephanie (Chad) Davis.
Cherished grandpa of Jackson and Ava. Fond brother of the late John (Mary Beth) Svalina. Loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Visitation will be held at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home on Wednesday, October, 28th, 2020 from 3 – 8 pm. Chapel service Thursday, October, 29th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For Information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com