Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Michels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven James Michels


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven James Michels Obituary
Steven James Michels, age 65, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born August 25, 1953 in Aurora, the son of Robert and Patricia (Raspiller) Michels.

Steven followed in his father's footsteps, selling brick and building supplies for over 50 years. Over 27 of those years were with General Shale, formerly Aucutts. Steven always made his customers a priority and never missed a call. Prior to his time at Aucutts, he was a partner at Lumberman's Wholesale and worked in the family business, Michels Lumber.

Steven enjoyed anything with a motor, most especially his '68 C10 pickup truck "YLOMLO," car shows, and drag races. He enjoyed making his famous jambalaya and going fishing. Most importantly, he put his family first. He loved his grandchildren and was very proud of his children and the lives they built.

Steven is survived by his loving partner, Kathy Olson; children, Jennifer (Kirk) English, Bryan (Jill) Michels, Ben (Denise) Michels; grandchildren, Kyle, Natalie, Ally, and Blake; siblings, Claire (Alan) Pepper, Linda Taylor, Dave (Linda) Michels, Nick (Jean) Michels, Faye (Mike) Edlund, Laurie (Dick) Cubbage, and Bill (Di) Michels; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Pat Michels; infant son, Ryan Christopher Michels; brother, Dan Michels; and brother-in-law, Bob Taylor.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Steven's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steven's name to the Wayside Cross Ministries, 215 E. New York St. Aurora, IL 60505/online at www.waysidecross.org. or to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now