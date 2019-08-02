|
Steven James Michels, age 65, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born August 25, 1953 in Aurora, the son of Robert and Patricia (Raspiller) Michels.
Steven followed in his father's footsteps, selling brick and building supplies for over 50 years. Over 27 of those years were with General Shale, formerly Aucutts. Steven always made his customers a priority and never missed a call. Prior to his time at Aucutts, he was a partner at Lumberman's Wholesale and worked in the family business, Michels Lumber.
Steven enjoyed anything with a motor, most especially his '68 C10 pickup truck "YLOMLO," car shows, and drag races. He enjoyed making his famous jambalaya and going fishing. Most importantly, he put his family first. He loved his grandchildren and was very proud of his children and the lives they built.
Steven is survived by his loving partner, Kathy Olson; children, Jennifer (Kirk) English, Bryan (Jill) Michels, Ben (Denise) Michels; grandchildren, Kyle, Natalie, Ally, and Blake; siblings, Claire (Alan) Pepper, Linda Taylor, Dave (Linda) Michels, Nick (Jean) Michels, Faye (Mike) Edlund, Laurie (Dick) Cubbage, and Bill (Di) Michels; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Pat Michels; infant son, Ryan Christopher Michels; brother, Dan Michels; and brother-in-law, Bob Taylor.
Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steven's name to the Wayside Cross Ministries, 215 E. New York St. Aurora, IL 60505/online at www.waysidecross.org. or to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019