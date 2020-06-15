Steven Jay Slov, age 69. Beloved husband of Carol Slov. Loving step-father of Tracy and William (Katie) Redwine. Cherished brother of Cynthia (Harry) Reynolds. Devoted grandfather of Kefira White, Devion and Sierra Redwine. Private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, www.komen.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.