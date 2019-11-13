|
|
Steven Joseph Zarebski, Jr., age 75 of Romeoville formerly of Cicero, passed away November 11, 2019. Steven is preceded in death by Steven Joseph Sr. and Dorothy (nee Shine) Zarebski; and one brother Robert Zarebski. Steven is survived by his beloved wife of almost 56 years Judith, (nee Bienias); his loving children Pamela (William) Hrynko, John Zarebski, Susan (Frank) Shubert, Sandra (Timothy) Martin, and Joseph Zarebski; grandchildren Ann Marie Shubert, Frank Shubert, Kimberley Shubert, Alexander Dvorak, Josiah Martin, and Steven Martin; sisters Margaret (Leonard) Woods, Deborah (Russell) Corvo, and Patricia (Mark) Plank; many nieces and nephews also survive. Steven was a little league coach and a boy scout leader for many years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a visitation held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, IL, prayers at the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at:
www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Following all services, cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019