O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church
2003 Hassert Blvd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Steven Joseph Zarebski, Jr., age 75 of Romeoville formerly of Cicero, passed away November 11, 2019. Steven is preceded in death by Steven Joseph Sr. and Dorothy (nee Shine) Zarebski; and one brother Robert Zarebski. Steven is survived by his beloved wife of almost 56 years Judith, (nee Bienias); his loving children Pamela (William) Hrynko, John Zarebski, Susan (Frank) Shubert, Sandra (Timothy) Martin, and Joseph Zarebski; grandchildren Ann Marie Shubert, Frank Shubert, Kimberley Shubert, Alexander Dvorak, Josiah Martin, and Steven Martin; sisters Margaret (Leonard) Woods, Deborah (Russell) Corvo, and Patricia (Mark) Plank; many nieces and nephews also survive. Steven was a little league coach and a boy scout leader for many years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a visitation held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, IL, prayers at the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at:

www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Following all services, cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
