Steven M. Lazzara, age 57, suddenly, late of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved son of Michael and the late Millicent (née Malak); loving brother of Michele (Tim); doting uncle of Angelina, Timothy, and Jackson. Steven was a Will County Land Use Planner with many years of dedicated service, and a former track manager at Route 66 Speedway. Memorial Visitation Sunday, May 19th, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Memorial Mass Monday, May 20th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City. Future Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019