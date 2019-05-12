Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Steven Lazzara
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
768 Lincoln Ave
Calumet City, IL
Steven Lazzara Obituary
Steven M. Lazzara, age 57, suddenly, late of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved son of Michael and the late Millicent (née Malak); loving brother of Michele (Tim); doting uncle of Angelina, Timothy, and Jackson. Steven was a Will County Land Use Planner with many years of dedicated service, and a former track manager at Route 66 Speedway. Memorial Visitation Sunday, May 19th, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Memorial Mass Monday, May 20th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City. Future Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
