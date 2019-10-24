Home

Steven Lee Block


1951 - 2019
Steven Lee Block Obituary
Steven Lee Block (born April 22, 1951) passed away on October 22, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. He is survived by his daughters, Jordan Faye Block and Dusty Joy Brickman, his mother Jean Block, his sisters Sheree Block and Nanette Perkins, and his brother Phillip Block and preceded in death by his beloved father, David S. Block. He was a loving father, supportive son, and a great brother. In place of a memorial service, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Maggiano's on Saturday October 26, beginning at 5:30pm at 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, online at www.hdsa.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
