Steven passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. We remember and treasure his smile, wit, creativity, adventurous spirit, mechanical ability, cleverness, and devotion to his family. His life was short, but full. Steven was the beloved husband of Rebecca Henllan-Jones, the cherished son of Earl and Frances Szymanski, dear son-in-law of Gloria Henllan-Jones, and the fond nephew of Martin and Carol Gartner, and Arthur and Lucia Rubel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Rose Dyrek and Irvin and Therese Szymanski. He was cousin and friend to many. Steven was a graduate of Loyola Academy, Loyola University, and University of Illinois College of Engineering. He was a senior design engineer at S & C Electric. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, at 10AM at St. Constance Church, 5843 W Strong St, Chicago. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Loyola Academy. Shiva to be observed at the home of Steven Szymanski and Rebecca Henllan-Jones Saturday April 13th, 7:30-9:30PM, Sunday April 14th, from 2-9PM, and Monday April 15th, from 3-9PM. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Steven's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019