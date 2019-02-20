Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Steven Morris Black, age 60, of Glencoe, IL. Born December 21, 1958 in Pordenone, Italy. Devoted son of the late Thomas C. and Elisabetta Black nee Trivelli.Beloved husband of Jennifer Black nee Hosbein. Loving father of Eleanor and Bridget Black. Dear brother of Caroline Black. Kind son-in-law of Roger and Ann Hosbein.Fond brother-in-law of Mark (Stephanie) Hosbein, Laura (Allen) Leverett, and Greg (Andrea) Hosbein.Uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Church in Divine Mercy Parish, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090 or Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
