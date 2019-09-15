|
Steven M. Busekros
56, of New Lenox, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox. Steve was born in Freeport, IL to Eleanor (nee Mayer) and the late George P. Busekros. Loving father of Kyle Busekros and Teagan Busekros; dear brother of David Busekros and Diane (Joseph) Richmond; loved uncle of Zachary and Abigail Richmond and several other nieces and nephews. Steve received his bachelor's degree from St. Xavier and his master's degree from Concordia University. He taught at Worth Junior High, Worth, Elim Christian School, Palos Heights, and was a substitute teacher for Lincoln-Way Community H.S. Dist. 210 schools. In lieu of flowers memorials in Steve's name to Elim Christian School or Salem U.C.C. would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3pm – 8pm. Funeral Service at Salem U.C.C., Oak Lawn on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with visitation from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019