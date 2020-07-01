Steven M. Green, age 72. Devoted son of the late Simon and Helen. Loving brother of the late Edward Richard (Rosemary) Green. Adored uncle of Suzanne Green, Jennifer Green, and Heidi (Richard) Reed. Fond great uncle of Michael Deaton, Jon Deaton and Timothy Reed. Private graveside service will be held Thursday 2PM which will be livestreamed on the funeral website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.