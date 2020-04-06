Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. Kroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven M. Kroll Obituary
Steven M. Kroll age 66, of Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Januszewski); devoted father of David and Eric (Anita); cherished grandfather of Eliana; loving son of Betty (nee Paprocki) and the late Dennis Kroll; dear brother of Jeff (Mary) Kroll, Susan (Wayne) Rybarczyk and Julie (Kevin) Cooke; kind uncle and dear friend of many. Services are being held privately with his family. Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com or for additional Info: (847) 458-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -