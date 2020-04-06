|
Steven M. Kroll age 66, of Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Januszewski); devoted father of David and Eric (Anita); cherished grandfather of Eliana; loving son of Betty (nee Paprocki) and the late Dennis Kroll; dear brother of Jeff (Mary) Kroll, Susan (Wayne) Rybarczyk and Julie (Kevin) Cooke; kind uncle and dear friend of many. Services are being held privately with his family. Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com or for additional Info: (847) 458-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020