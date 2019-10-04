Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Steven Mark Sime, Age 48. Beloved son of Marcia and Bob Sime. Loving brother Jeffrey (Stacie) Sime. Devoted and funny uncle of Zoie and Jadyn. Cherished nephew of Gil and Arlene; Sandi and Dave; and Debbie and Mark. Treasured cousin of Lori, Marc, Lisa, Staci, and Lexi. Longtime boyfriend of Jenny Hatke. Services private. For Shiva and condolence call information, contact by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
