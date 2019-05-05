Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Steven Massie, beloved husband of Marla Massie (nee Rosenston); loving father of Aaron (fiancée Melissa) Massie; dear brother of Michelle Reilly. Steven enjoyed life, an avid reader, a movie buff and past President of Congregation Beth Am's Men's Club, he was loved by all who knew him. Chapel service Tuesday, May 7, 12:15 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago North Shore Hadassah. For information and condolences 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
