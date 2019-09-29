|
Dr. Steven M. Demorest was born August 24, 1959 in Detroit, MI, and died September 22, 2019 in Evanston, IL. True to his wishes, he passed peacefully at home with his family and loyal dog by his side. Steven devoted his life to his career and his family. He had a sharp wit and loved travel and golf. He was a Professor of Music Education at Northwestern Univ., after teaching at the Univ. of North Texas and the Univ. of Washington. Steven completed his undergraduate work at Luther College, Master's at Westminster Choir College, and PhD at UW Madison. Throughout his life, he tenaciously and honestly pursued the highest quality research. He was driven by the belief that singing should not be reserved for a chosen few, but can be a communal way to celebrate, mourn, find joy, and express ourselves. He will be remembered by many through song. Steven spent many years missing his sister, Julie, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents Allan Demorest and Laurel Demorest, wife Karen Tollenaar Demorest, daughters Jessica Tollenaar Cafferty and Claire McGregor Demorest, son-in-law Jacob Cafferty and grandson Varden Cafferty, dog Akila, and extended family and friends who love him deeply. Services will be held Sunday, October 13 at 3 pm at Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall (70 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern in support of research and travel for graduate students in the Music Education program.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019