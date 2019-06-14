|
|
Davis , Steven P. Steven P. Davis. Beloved husband of Merri, nee Karpf; dear father of Jamie (Anne) Davis, Allison (Jim) Noonan, and the late Jonathan Davis; loving grandfather of Amanda, Lauren, and Andrew Davis, Jake and Will Noonan; devoted son of the late Morton and Gertrude Piser Davis. Private family services have been held. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer, www.komenchicago.org, or Ravinia Festival, www.ravinia.org. Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 14 to June 16, 2019