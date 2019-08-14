Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Michael Church in Old Town
1633 N. Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church in Old Town
1633 N. Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Breckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven R. Breckel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven R. Breckel Obituary
Steven R. Breckel, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Loving husband & best friend of Patricia Noonan. Fond father of Jenna Breckel & Kayla Breckel. Dear brother of Carol Breckel, & the late Allen R. Breckel, & the late Linda Kruse, & the late Philip Breckel. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Retired from Shure Microphones & former Guest Service Ambassador for the Chicago Cubs. Family will meet friends & neighbors at St. Michael Church in Old Town, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave, in Chicago, Friday August 16 at 9:15 am for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, please take a friend to dinner in memory of Steven, or memorial donations to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St. Chicago IL 60601, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708- 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now