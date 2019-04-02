|
Steven R. "Flash" Dorn, age 70. Beloved father of Alex (Julia) Dorn and Lindsay (Daniel) Hittner. Proud grandfather of Adeline, Aidan and Olivia. Loving brother of Randi (Jay) Dorn, Perry, Marc and Craig (Laina) Schechtman, Karen and Michael Sternfeld. Dear son of the late Harry A. and the late Margaret Dorn and Edith and Paul Sternfeld. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and cousin of Karen Jacobson and Gail Seldess. Service Thursday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment New Light Cemetery, Lincolnwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to PanCan, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org. The family requests that no black suits or ties be worn at the service. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019