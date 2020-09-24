Steven R. Madsen, passed away September 19, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a three year battle with cancer. A brave, optimistic, and stoic fighter until the end, Steven was grateful for his team of oncologists lead by Don Benson, MD, PhD at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State. Steven was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from William Fremd High School in Palatine, IL. Steven earned a bachelor's degree at Colorado Tech University. A life-long car enthusiast, he was dedicated to his job as an engineer in the automobile industry. Specializing in project management and interior engineering solutions, he was employed by several top companies in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Traveling extensively for work, Steven spent time in Europe, Asia, Mexico, Central America, and South America designing the interior of major automobiles. His multilingual talents included proficiency in English, Spanish, and German. An avid domestic and foreign traveler, he loved to experience new places, always exploring the best expresso or coffee that the location had to offer. Never one to shy away from a challenge, his family road trips were legendary – often driving over 24 hours straight just to get to the destination. Steven loved playing, watching, and sharing his love of tennis with his children and sisters. He was never too far from his tennis racket --even while on the road. He also enjoyed fishing, biking, skiing, a great deep dish Chicago-style pizza, refurbishing vintage Porsche cars, and listening to Frank Sinatra and Chicago. Most recently he was a resident of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Steven is survived by his mother, Carol Madsen, nee Schwendau; three children, Steve Madsen, Tracy (Adam Moore) Madsen, and Zachary Madsen; four grandchildren, Chase, Charley, Miles, and Alex; three sisters Lynn (Tom Kennedy) Ridge, Jean (Patrick) Duffy, and Carolyn (Harvey) Paffenroth. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steven is preceded in death by his father, Willard Madsen. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045, there will be a limit of 50 people at time inside the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 950 West Everett Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045, please preregister for the funeral by going to https://www.stpatrick-lakeforest.org/
. Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced at both the visitation and Mass. Burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL where he will be placed next to his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Steven's name to The Ohio State University Foundation, MMORE for Multiple Myeloma Research Fund (Mailing address: 1480 West Lane Avenue Columbus, OH 43221). Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com