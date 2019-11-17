|
Steven R. Sicher, age 52, sadly lost his grueling battle with cancer on November 5, 2019. Resident of Hermosa Beach, California formerly of Oak Forest. Graduate of Marist High School Class of 1985. United State Air Force Veteran and Air Force Academy Graduate Class of 1989. Masters Degree from University Southern California "USC". Senior Vice President of Wells Fargo Advisors. "Favorite" son of Gail (Frank) Sicher-Sternard nee Zeano and late Edward F. Sicher. Beloved brother of Edward (Ghilder Ibethe nee Castro-Vargas) Sicher and Susan (John) Walsh. Spirited uncle to Cody, Seanna & Maxi Sicher and Katherine, Jacqueline, Grace & Patrick Walsh. Cherished nephew of Robert (Judy nee Cimoli) Sicher and Annette (Giuseppe) Talarico. Treasured cousin, friend and honorary uncle to many. Steve lived his life LARGE, HIS way. "How 'bout now?" Family and friends will gather at Ascension of our Lord Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oak Brook Terrace, IL on Saturday November 23rd from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. A memorial gathering was held in Hermosa Beach, California on November 15th. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-481-9230.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019