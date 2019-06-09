|
Steven Randolph Sherman, a lifelong resident of DesPlaines, Il., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. An avid philatelist, Steven was an active member of The Scandinavian Stamp Club, The Glen Ellyn Philatelic Club and the Northwest Stamp Club. Steve was also a member of the Friends of the Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights and Des Plaines Public Libraries. He was the Secretary of the Skjold Lodge of the Sons of Norway. Steven was the dear brother of Levi (Cherie) Sherman and William (Jacque) Sherman; Loving Uncle to Robert (Nicole) Sherman and James (Elizabeth) Sherman; Great uncle to Eileen (David) Britton, Aaron, Collin, David, Brianna and William Sherman; Cherished nephew of Birdie (the late Walter) Oden and cousin to many. Steven will be interred with his parents in Russell, Kansas. A Memorial visitation will be held on June 22, 2019 at Oehler Funeral Home (2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL.) from 11am until the Memorial Service at 2pm. For additional information please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneral home.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019