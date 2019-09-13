|
Steven Ray Rubin, 45. Beloved husband of Vicky nee Fellows. Loving and devoted son of Leslie and Sima Esther. Dear brother of Marci Rubin. Fond son-in-law of Dr. William (Jackie) Rubin and Gloria (Steven) Marron. Service Friday, 11:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Hadassah North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns and Torah Learning Center of Northbrook, 2548 Jasper Court, Suite 201, Northbrook, IL 60062 ww.torahlearningcenter.com and Young Israel of Northbrook Congregation, 3545 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062 www.yionb.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019