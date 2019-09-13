Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ray Rubin

Add a Memory
Steven Ray Rubin Obituary
Steven Ray Rubin, 45. Beloved husband of Vicky nee Fellows. Loving and devoted son of Leslie and Sima Esther. Dear brother of Marci Rubin. Fond son-in-law of Dr. William (Jackie) Rubin and Gloria (Steven) Marron. Service Friday, 11:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Hadassah North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns and Torah Learning Center of Northbrook, 2548 Jasper Court, Suite 201, Northbrook, IL 60062 ww.torahlearningcenter.com and Young Israel of Northbrook Congregation, 3545 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062 www.yionb.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now