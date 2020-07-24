Steven Ruiz, age 59, at rest July 17, 2020; Friend and former spouse of Josephine Gamboa; Loving father of Veronika Viktoria Ruiz, Steven Anthony Ruiz, and Miles Alexander Ruiz; Beloved brother of Lydia Rivera (Orlando), Ralph Velez (Irma), Jose Velez (Christine), Helen Navarro (Abel), Sandra Palicz (William), Edward Ruiz (Geraldine), and Lucio Ruiz (Shannon); Son of the late Victoria Ruiz and the late Antonio Ruiz; Favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; Adored by countless friends and confidants. Steve was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan despite having grown up in the heart of Bridgeport on the south side of Chicago. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1979 and was discharged as Sergeant in 1982. He later established a career in Information Technology (IT) and worked for the international law firm, Winston & Strawn LLP. Steve was whip smart and had an impeccable memory for details small and large, facts, years, names, etc. He was a history buff and a fantastic story teller. His best stories shared were those about the late Victoria and Antonio Ruiz, and the childhood that he shared with his siblings. Steve would laugh, animate his mom and dad, and make you feel as though you had lived it too. When Steve was around, you were always sure to laugh. For as funny as he was, he was even more so kind, warm, and generous. Steve had an enormous heart and it always exuded the joy and love that he had for his children, or rather, his "babies" as he would say. Nothing brought him more contentment than being with Veronika, Tony, and Miles. He loved and adored his babies and it was always on full display. In return, we will always love you, Steve. You will be missed terribly, but always honored, cherished, and remembered. Visitation Saturday, July 25th at Christian Fellowship Church, 4220 West 59th St, Chicago, 60629 from 3pm - 7pm. Cubs attire preferred.





