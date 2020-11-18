1/
Steven T. Janes
Steve Thomas Janes went home to Jesus on November 13, 2020 at age 67. Loving and devoted husband to Peggy J. (nee Herling) for 27 years sharing the love for the Lord, friends, and family. Steve was the beloved son of the late George F. Janes and the late Joan M. (nee Newman) Janes; faithful stepson of Barbara Janes; great brother to Glen, Larry, and the late Kathleen Janes; caring son-in-law to Maureen A. Herling and the late Thomas A. Herling; kind-hearted brother in law to Sean (Kathy) Herling, Dan (Ron) Herling, Rosanne (William) Laurino, Thomas P. (Eva) Herling the late Nancy Herling, the late Anthony (Sharon) Herling, and Eileen (Darryl) Corter; fond uncle of many neices and nephews. Faithful friend to many. He humbly ministered for Christ for many years. Visitation will be November 20, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Oehler Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be November 21, 2020 at 10 AM at Oehler Funeral Home, followed by entombment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 10 or fewer guests at services at one time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and everyone will be required to wear a face mask.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oehler Funeral Home
