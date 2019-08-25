Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Steven Thomas Keating

Steven Thomas Keating Obituary
Steven Thomas Keating, age 75. Proud ret. C.F.D. for many years. Of Willow Springs formerly of Chicago. Vet. Of the U.S. Army. At rest August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary "Kathy" nee Fashingbauer. Loving father of Michele "Missy" (Chris) Ward, Patricia (Carlos) Ramirez and Jennifer Keating (Rick) Aldaco. Proud grandpa of Joaquin, Fiona and Nora. Dearest brother of Carol Reilly, James (Nancy), Robert and the late Harry Keating. Fond uncle and brother in-law to many friends and to all dogs. Funeral Monday August 26, 2019 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the C.F.D. widows and childrens assistance fund would be appreciated. Info; 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
