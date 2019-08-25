|
Steven Thomas Keating, age 75. Proud ret. C.F.D. for many years. Of Willow Springs formerly of Chicago. Vet. Of the U.S. Army. At rest August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary "Kathy" nee Fashingbauer. Loving father of Michele "Missy" (Chris) Ward, Patricia (Carlos) Ramirez and Jennifer Keating (Rick) Aldaco. Proud grandpa of Joaquin, Fiona and Nora. Dearest brother of Carol Reilly, James (Nancy), Robert and the late Harry Keating. Fond uncle and brother in-law to many friends and to all dogs. Funeral Monday August 26, 2019 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the C.F.D. widows and childrens assistance fund would be appreciated. Info; 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
