Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Stuart A. Kaufman Obituary
Stuart A. Kaufman, beloved and devoted husband of Sandra Kaufman, happily married for nearly 63 years; loving father of Bruce (Debbie) and Lynda Kaufman; cherished grandfather of Zoe, Ari and Lee, much loved brother-in-law of Diane (Michael) Friedman; treasured uncle of ten nieces and nephews. Stuart was a friend of Lawn Mower Racers everywhere. Chapel services, Monday, June 10, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
