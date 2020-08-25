Stuart A. Swezey, formerly North Riverside, beloved husband of the late Betty Lynn; loving father of Stuart Jr., Suzanne (Fritz) Kloess, and the late Brian Swezey; dear grandfather of Casey, Jeremy and Megan; fond brother of the late John (Carol) Swezey, former owner of Gabriel Sales. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 pm at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Thursday 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com