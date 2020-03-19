Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Stuart Donald Gootnick

Stuart Donald Gootnick, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine, nee Poncher; cherished father of Jo Bice and Elaine Imber; loving grandfather of John and Mark Imber. Stuart would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For this reason, the family made the difficult decision to ask for a private graveside funeral on Thursday and will not be holding Shiva. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH

(630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
