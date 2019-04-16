Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Stuart Fuchs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stuart Fuchs Obituary
Stuart Fuchs, 72, beloved son of the late Jacob and Rea Fuchs; devoted husband and best friend for 33 years of Grace Fuchs (née Holik); loving father of Zachary Fuchs (Emily Auchincloss); cherished brother of Deanna (Ed) Kletzel and the late Barbara (the late Marvin) Broxmeyer; a dear friend to many. Stuart was a lover of learning, extremely devoted to his family, embodied his Jewish spirituality, and upheld his professional integrity. He was a great example of living each day to the fullest with optimism. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stuart's memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan), www.pancan.org, The Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org, or Kellogg Cancer Center at Glenbrook Hospital, www.northshore.org. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
