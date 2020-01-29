|
Stuart Klein, of Surprise Az, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband for 51 years of Andrea, nee Sweet. Loving father of Jamie and Brian Klein. Fond brother-in -law of Marlene and the late Howard Sweet. Cherished uncle of Jonathan Sweet and Jennifer (Bradley) Aronson. Son of the late Albert and Jeanette Klein. Service Friday 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley Donation Dept., 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020