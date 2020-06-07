Stuart Mark Orelove
Stuart Mark Orelove, age 72. Loving brother of Joel and Fred (Irene) Orelove. Fond uncle of Abel, Eden, Emma and Sam. Beloved son of the late Alex and the late Muriel Orelove. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite local Jewish charity. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
