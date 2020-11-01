1/
Stuart Nelson Schuldt
Stuart Nelson Schuldt, 58, died surrounded by his family on October 25, 2020 after a 19-month battle with glioblastoma. Raised in Kenilworth, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Barbara N. Schuldt. While Stuart had a distinguished career in the financial services industry, it was his personal pursuits - especially those in the outdoors - that truly defined his life. Earning the Eagle Scout rank as a teen, Stu was devoted to Boy Scouting and shepherded his sons as well as scores of other young men through the ranks as an Assistant Scout Master. Stuart was an avid fisherman who shared his love of both bait casting in Canada and fly-fishing in Colorado with his family. A lifelong recreational sailor, he enjoyed trying to pass that passion on to his sons. He also spent countless hours gardening, putzing around among his roses and other perennials. As a lifelong athlete, Stuart especially loved coaching his sons in any sport they participated in, regardless of his knowledge of the sport. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. Once you were Stu's friend, you were a friend for life, and he would go out of his way to support and protect those he loved. Stuart is survived by his wife and best friend Kathryn (née Park), his favorite oldest son Jonathan, his favorite youngest son Peter, and his best dog Sheffield. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Cheryl), brother-in-law Thomas (Mary) Park, his father-in-law Dale (Rachel) Park, and 5 nieces and nephews. A family memorial service with be livestreamed on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00pm (CT) on www.kuc.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Stuart's name to Ten Thousand Villages, 915 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home. For information please call 847-251-8200.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472518200
October 31, 2020
The Brady family extends our deepest condolences on the passing of our friend and Scout leader Stu Schuldt. Our two Eagles learned many important lessons about service and the outdoors from this passionate and dedicated leader. He will be missed.
