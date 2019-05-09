|
|
Stuart Roy Scheyer, Age 88. Beloved husband of Lois for almost 68 years. Loving father of Dr. Lauri Scheyer, Jim (Laury) Scheyer, Steven (Onnie) Scheyer, and Eric (Maggie) Scheyer. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Christina) Maxwell, Marit Lee, Jenifer (Danny) Resnick, Brooke (Ryan) Jones, Kate (Omar) El-Sharkawy, Jonathan (Marcelle) Scheyer, Dr. Andrew (Laura) Scheyer, Cody Scheyer, Olivia, Camille, and Nina Scheyer, and the late Rustin Lee. Cherished great-grandfather of Max, Blake, Maya, Noa, Sami, Theo, Jimmy, Adam, and Zev. Services, Friday 10:30AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. Interment Westlawn. Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019