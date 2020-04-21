|
Stuart Young Phillips passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 due to complications of COPD. Born in Oak Park, Il., July 28, 1932 to Christine and Stuart G. Phillips. He was the beloved husband of Judith Foyer Phlllips, nee Colella, and is also survived by his daughter, Christine Baker (Jeff), grandchildren Kim and Matt, his step children, Thomas Foyer and Stephanie Foyer. His sister, Christine Phillips, deceased, (Dr. Phillip Portoghese), brother Douglas Phillips and sister, Connie Kappel. Stuart served the US Navy during the Korean Conflict . He was an avid reader and history buff. His joy was being school crossing guard for Glencoe Public Safety. His warm and caring nature will be missed greatly. Interment is private. Deepest gratitude to nurses, caregivers at Glenview Terrace Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Methodist Church, 213 Hazel, Glencoe 60022 and A Just Harvest Soup Kitchen, 7653 N Paulina, Chicago, IL 60626.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020