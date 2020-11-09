Sue Ann (nee Palityka) Buettner 77, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Buettner Jr.; loving mother of Kathryn (Anthony) Kahl and Karen (Dan) Jones; cherished grandmother of Katelin, Nicholas, Zachary, Ashley, Anthony Jr., Matthew and Sophia; fond sister of the late Harry Sylvester and her brother in law Phil Buettner and by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wed., November 11, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts, from 11:00 am until 1:00 PM. (Capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect). Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 3658 S. Honore St., Chicago, IL 60609. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
