Sue Doyle, Age 69, At Rest on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Swistowicz. Loving mother of Thomas Michael West. Proud grandma of Anthony Michael Radecki, Thomas Michael West, Samantha Rose West, and Alivia Nicole Parker. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia (nee Faupel) and James F. "Jeff" Doyle. Dear sister of Rich, the late Mary Anne, Kathy (John) Murphy, and Jim (Cindy) Doyle. Also loved by her Doyle and Swistowicz family members. Proud Alumna of St. Sabina Grammar School (1964) and Mercy H.S. (1968). Visitation Wednesday 2-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service Thursday 9:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019