Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Doyle Obituary
Sue Doyle, Age 69, At Rest on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Swistowicz. Loving mother of Thomas Michael West. Proud grandma of Anthony Michael Radecki, Thomas Michael West, Samantha Rose West, and Alivia Nicole Parker. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia (nee Faupel) and James F. "Jeff" Doyle. Dear sister of Rich, the late Mary Anne, Kathy (John) Murphy, and Jim (Cindy) Doyle. Also loved by her Doyle and Swistowicz family members. Proud Alumna of St. Sabina Grammar School (1964) and Mercy H.S. (1968). Visitation Wednesday 2-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service Thursday 9:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -