Sue Ellen (Moore) Milburn passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in the home of her daughter in Austin, TX on October 26, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's. Sue grew up in Des Plaines, IL, raised her family in Park Ridge, IL, retired in Prospect Heights, IL and moved to Austin, TX. Sue and Jim (her husband) were high school sweethearts at Maine (East) High School, went to Bowling Green State University together and then were married in October 1950.
Even though she worked for 10 years at Lutheran General Hospital in the Drug and Alcohol Unit, yet when asked about her career, she would beam and say, "I am a mom and a wife." She was a member of her college and high school's synchronized swimming team. Sue and Jim enjoyed ballroom dancing and would dazzle on the dance floor. She was an avid golfer, and at 87 years young, she achieved her SECOND hole in one! In addition to golf, her other favorite pastimes were bridge, crossword puzzles, travel, and art.
For over 40 year Sue volunteered to help kids. She was a fun and engaging Girl Scout leader; searched for lost children for the Salvation Army; made hundreds of Christmas stockings for children with the Red Cross; knitted little caps for babies born with HIV/AIDS; and for twenty years volunteered twice a week at Euclid Elementary School in Prospect Heights.
Sue will be dearly missed for her love and support, kindness, generosity, warmth and sweetness. She had a quick wit and silly sense of humor that made people happy: everyone who knew her came away a better person because she touched their lives.
Sue was the beloved wife of the late James S. Milburn; loving mother of David (Gail), Tim (Tracy), and Lynne (Gail Goodman); dear sister of the late Bonnie (the late James) Eck; the late Florence (the late Stanley) Holbrook and fond sister-in-law of the late Joann (nee Milburn) and the late Bill Jensen; cherished aunt of Nancy Rodie, Margery (Michael) Burton, Lon ("Pookie") Eck, James "Charlie" (Laura) Eck, Ellyn (John Wach) Blauser, Karen (Daniel) Kinnare, Diane (David) O'Brill, Sherrie (Steve) Richey, Bill Jr. (Marti) Jensen, Julie (Dennis) McGowan, and Jim (Amy) Jensen. She cherished her many great nieces and nephews who called her "Aunt Sue," and numerous dear friends, especially Jim O'Connor from Prospect Heights, IL, who was her close friend and companion for 24 years. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Alonzo Hough Moore and Florence "Daisy" (nee Bonnell). Sue will be laid to rest next to her husband at Town of Maine Cemetery in Park Ridge, IL. Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time and a memorial and celebration of her life is planned for late Spring, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation online at parkinson.org
.