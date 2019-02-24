(nee Stevens), age 63 of Palos Park, IL and Marco Island, FL passed away unexpectedly February 9, 2019 doing what she loved; exploring and interacting with nature in the 10,000 Islands region of southwest Florida. Sue was born October 26, 1955 to the late Joan (nee Vanderkloot) & Daniel Stevens in Chicago. She was a graduate with the Class of 1973 from Thornwood High School. Sue subsequently attended Western Illinois University & Prairie State College attaining her dental hygiene degree. Best friend and beloved wife of 42 years to Jim Goril. Loving mother of Kendra (Joel) Baise & CJ (Megan) Goril. Devoted and cherished grandmother, aka "Sukey" of Colin, Kinley, Weston & Rowan Baise. She was so excited about the arrival of her fifth grandchild "Baby G" in July. She is survived by two sisters; Amy (David) Shawen and Nancy Vandertoll. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue was affectionately known as "Sukey" by her grandkids and best friends. She obsessively attended every game, meet, recital and program for both her kids and grandkids. She had the biggest heart and could make friends with total strangers within minutes. Sue's loving character made everyone that came in contact with her a better person. Sue never missed a Marco Island sunset when at her winter home. She was an expert sheller, winning numerous shell competitions. She was constantly walking the beach and educating people all about the shells and ecosystem of southwest Florida. She would advise beachgoers to gently replace live shells back in the water because throwing them back was not kind to the shells. Her favorite motto was "MAY YOU ALWAYS HAVE A SHELL IN YOUR POCKET AND SAND IN YOUR SHOES." Memorial Visitation Thursday, February 28th from 3 until 8 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family & Friends will gather directly Friday, March 1st at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Marco Island Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary, PO Box 983, Marco Island, FL 34146, www.MarcoIslandNaturePreserve.org would be greatly appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary