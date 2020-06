Sue Grandson 87, native of Chicago, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. Beloved sister of Ann (the late James) Jardine; daughter of the late Ruby "Mitzie" Guinevere (Nicholas) Koliba (nee Bjork) and Clarence M. Grandson. She will be remembered by her six nieces and nephews as a devoted and fun aunt. After attending Northwestern University, where she was in a sorority, and graduating from North Park College, Sue taught elementary Phys. Ed. and worked as a secretary before moving to Florida to care for her mother. Private interment of cremains at Bethany Cemetery in Hermantown, MN. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com