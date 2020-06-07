Sue Grandson
Sue Grandson 87, native of Chicago, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. Beloved sister of Ann (the late James) Jardine; daughter of the late Ruby "Mitzie" Guinevere (Nicholas) Koliba (nee Bjork) and Clarence M. Grandson. She will be remembered by her six nieces and nephews as a devoted and fun aunt. After attending Northwestern University, where she was in a sorority, and graduating from North Park College, Sue taught elementary Phys. Ed. and worked as a secretary before moving to Florida to care for her mother. Private interment of cremains at Bethany Cemetery in Hermantown, MN. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Thank you Aunt Sue for treasured memories of afternoons in the park followed by ice cream.
Jann
Jann
Family
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
