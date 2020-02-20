Home

Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Sue Scislowicz


1923 - 2020
Sue Scislowicz Obituary
Sue Scislowicz, 96, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born in San Lucido, Italy on July 2, 1923 to Antonio and Teresa "Josephine" (nee DeSanto) Franzese. She is survived by her loving children Sally (Anne Westfall) Kirwin, Mark Scislowicz, and Cynthia Williams; loving grandchildren Alison (Tim Johnson) Kirwin, Tony (Abbe McGray) Kirwin, Peter (Dana) Kirwin, and Alycia Williams; loving great grandchild Benjamin Kirwin. Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry "Murph"; parents and sister Mary Glusic. Visitation will be held from 9 am – 11 am with a service to start at 11 am on Tuesday, February 18 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial contributions may be sent to Chicago Botanical Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 in loving memory of Sue. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
