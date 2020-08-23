Sue Terranova

Sue M. Terranova, 81, of Chicago, IL, passed away August 18, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family members at Buckingham Pavilion Nursing home in Chicago. Sue was born on March 5, 1939 in Ferndale, Michigan, to George and Alma (Kennett) Malone.



She graduated from the University of Michigan- Ann Arbor with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance on the string bass, and later earned her Master of Divinity Degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Terranova, her step-daughter Anne Dosker, and son Michael Terranova. She is survived by her sons Tom Terranova of Elk Grove Village, IL and Andrew Terranova of Long Beach, CA, as well as their spouses Bridget Gavin and Juliet Hwang, and her Grandchildren Sarah, Meredith, Judy, Maeve, Kevin, Emma, Anthony, and Leila.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store