Suellen Long, March 24, 2020
Born 1/17/42 to Walter and Margaret Glaub in Plymouth, Indiana Suellen Long was the second of seven children. She went on to graduate from Plymouth High School in 1959, attend St. Mary of the Woods and graduated from Ray Vogue College of Design in Chicago.
After graduation, Long sought out Chicago as her forever home – employed in the Advertising Department of Extension Magazine until her marriage to Chip Long in 1966. In addition to Chip, she leaves behind her son Douglas Long, her daughter Allison Madell, her grandchildren Veronica, Jack and Joe Madell and countless others for whom she was a friend and mentor. Long counted on these people to carry on her legacy of kindness and contribution.
Her Uptown story really began over 55 years ago when she was employed to do a rehab of the Benjamin Marshall Building (aka, The Uptown Bank Building). She did the rehab along with local architectural firm, Damato Kapusta. This was the beginning of many transformational projects in Uptown over her decades of community involvement. During that time Long and her husband purchased numerous apartment and commercial buildings with strong architectural features to invest in their own community.
Her career in Uptown included leadership in the local Chamber of Commerce and being a founder of Uptown United, the current business organization. She served as President of Heartland Alliance for two terms and many years as a Board Member. Her leadership and fundraising efforts were focused at the McCormick Boys and Girls Club, Heartland Alliance and many Uptown start-up nonprofits as well. She always encouraged thoughtful economic and community development – improving services to benefit homeless individuals, historic preservation efforts, business attraction, CTA renovations, etc.
Long also developed Long Promotional Group, a public relations firm that served local businesses and many nonprofits, helping them structure fundraising and public relations plans. Her clients included countless companies that served the gay community and addressed the HIV AIDS crisis at the time. Long's contributions were endless – she never met a cause that she couldn't help with her creativity, energy and passion.
As the years passed, Long was asked by Bridgeview Bank, the purchasers of the Uptown National Bank, to become President of the bank. That role was natural for Long as she had done public relations for the community and for the bank and knew many businesses and nonprofits in Uptown. She was also living in the community; in the midst of the growth she had helped to generate. In 2004, the Business section of The Chicago Tribune featured Long on the front page in an article entitled, "The Uptown Girl." Her mission was to nurture a diverse, vibrant, thriving and strong Uptown. Some have said she put the UP in Uptown and it will definitely not be the same without her.
Harry Osterman, 48th Ward Alderman agrees, "Suellen Long was an amazing woman of vision, dedication and kindness to others. She brought people together with her magnetic charm and personality for the common goal of helping others and lifting up the Uptown community. From helping nonprofits to supporting small business owners, she worked tirelessly to help those around her. She left a lasting legacy on the Uptown community and its residents and she will be greatly missed."
At the age of 78 years old, Long retired from Bridgeview Bank Uptown. Long was a relationship-builder, collaborator and connector. She advised, guided and mentored many. She was an expert storyteller, a fabulous cook and wonderful entertainer. She was an elegant woman of style, a great wife, a wonderful mother, an amazing granny and a good friend to many.
Celebrations will be held at a later date and donations would be appreciated in her honor at the Pedersen-McCormick Boys & Girls Club.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020