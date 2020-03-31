|
|
Suellen Rocca, nee Krupp, age 76, artist, educator, and curator, passed away on March 26, 2020; loving mother of Paul Rocca and Lia (Ron) Plonka; adored grandmother of Jordyn, Mitchell, and Jacob; devoted daughter of the late Philip and Mildred Krupp; loyal friend to many. Suellen dedicated her life to art through her infinite love and passion. A private graveside will be held Friday, April 3rd. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020