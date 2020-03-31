Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Suellen Rocca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suellen Rocca

Add a Memory
Suellen Rocca, nee Krupp, age 76, artist, educator, and curator, passed away on March 26, 2020; loving mother of Paul Rocca and Lia (Ron) Plonka; adored grandmother of Jordyn, Mitchell, and Jacob; devoted daughter of the late Philip and Mildred Krupp; loyal friend to many. Suellen dedicated her life to art through her infinite love and passion. A private graveside will be held Friday, April 3rd. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more