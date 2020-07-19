Sunday Ann Rubinsky, age 97½, of Willowbrook, IL died of natural causes peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, July 10, 2020. Sunday was born February 11, 1923, to Albert D'Andrea and Mary (Dentino) D'Andrea. Sunday was a loving mother to Marianne (Ken) Peterson and Debra (Allan) Alongi. She was a proud and loving grandmother to David (Heather) Holian and Alexandra Alongi. Sunday was a special and caring "other" grandmother to Andy, John and Lisa, and an awesome "other" great-grandmother to Kelsie and Ava. Sunday is predeceased by her husband Barney, her brother Albert Jr. (Patricia) and her parents, Mary and Albert. Sunday was a role model to many and a kind and loyal friend. Always sympathetic to those experiencing trouble or hardship, she might impart words of wisdom or just lend a listening ear. Growing up during the Great Depression, Sunday was resilient and could do just about anything. Her creative spirit showed in her inventiveness and her love of fashion. She cared deeply for her husband and family and aspired to live life to the fullest, often expressing gratitude for a long life of good health. She was a great cook and a fine dancer. Those of us who survive her are forever grateful to have received her love and care for so many years. A private service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. A celebration of Sunday's life will take place at a future date. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.