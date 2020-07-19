1/1
Sunday Ann Rubinsky
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sunday's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunday Ann Rubinsky, age 97½, of Willowbrook, IL died of natural causes peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, July 10, 2020. Sunday was born February 11, 1923, to Albert D'Andrea and Mary (Dentino) D'Andrea. Sunday was a loving mother to Marianne (Ken) Peterson and Debra (Allan) Alongi. She was a proud and loving grandmother to David (Heather) Holian and Alexandra Alongi. Sunday was a special and caring "other" grandmother to Andy, John and Lisa, and an awesome "other" great-grandmother to Kelsie and Ava. Sunday is predeceased by her husband Barney, her brother Albert Jr. (Patricia) and her parents, Mary and Albert. Sunday was a role model to many and a kind and loyal friend. Always sympathetic to those experiencing trouble or hardship, she might impart words of wisdom or just lend a listening ear. Growing up during the Great Depression, Sunday was resilient and could do just about anything. Her creative spirit showed in her inventiveness and her love of fashion. She cared deeply for her husband and family and aspired to live life to the fullest, often expressing gratitude for a long life of good health. She was a great cook and a fine dancer. Those of us who survive her are forever grateful to have received her love and care for so many years. A private service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. A celebration of Sunday's life will take place at a future date. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved