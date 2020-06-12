Suranne Milano
Saranne Milano, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Saranne is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Milano; and loving mother to Robert (Patricia) Milano, Gerianne (Greg) Salach and Jeanna Milano. Dear grandmother to Caitlin, Erin and Madeline Salach and Dominic and Vincent Milano. Wake to be held Sunday, June 14th, 5 to 8 p.m. at Hallowell and James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL 60525. A group limit of 10 and social distancing measures will be in place. Funeral Mass will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private. For Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Wake
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
