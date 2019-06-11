Home

Susan A. Andersen Obituary
Susan A. Andersen, nee Mandel, beloved wife of the late Walter and the late Irving Maves; loving mother of Michael (Jean) Maves and Kelly Pellegrini; caring step-mother of Walter (Dorothy) Andersen, Charlene (James) Michalek and the late Danny Andersen; cherished grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 18; dear sister of Judy Pippinger, Linda ( Bill) Hasenberg, Pam (Neil) Katterman and the late David, Robert (Janet) and Roger (Judy) Mandel; also nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Lying in state Thursday from 9 till time of service 10:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 7214 S. Cass Ave. Darien. Int. Clarendon Hills Cem. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
