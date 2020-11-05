Susan Ann Lindberg, nee Nichols, 74, of Oak Park, passed away October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger; loving mother of
Eric Lindberg and Kate Lindberg-Vazquez (Myrna Vazquez); cherished grandmother of Matheos; devoted daughter of the late Robert and Rosetta Nichols; dearest sister of the late Robert E. Nichols Jr. and the late Gail Esposito; dear aunt, great aunt, friend and teacher of many. Oak Park lost one of its brightest stars. An actor, director, choreographer, dancer, and writer; Sue Lindberg was one of the founding members of the community theatre group Oak Park Musical Theatre (OPMT). In her long teaching career with District 97 she pioneered and ran the Integrated Arts Program at Emerson/Brooks Middle School creating countless original theatrical works based on her students' current curriculum. Outside of her teaching career she directed Children's Theatre for Village Players and directed, choreographed, or starred in local productions throughout Oak Park and Chicago. In her retirement, she became heavily involved with the Ernest Hemingway Foundation giving tours and incredible historical factoids at Hemingway's Birthplace. She also often performed in the Oak Park Historical Society's Cemetary Walk, portraying characters from Emma Goldman to Grace Hall Hemingway. An avid reader, a world traveler, and a connoisseur of Cary Grant movies; she loved her husband, her children, and her friends fiercely. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ACLU, your local Democratic Party Chapter, or the Ernest Hemingway Foundation. A Celebration of Life Event will be announced and held at a later date post-pandemic when it is safe to gather. Interment private at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Share a tribute at www.anellofuneralandcremation.com
