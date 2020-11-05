1/1
Susan Ann Lindberg
Susan Ann Lindberg, nee Nichols, 74, of Oak Park, passed away October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger; loving mother of

Eric Lindberg and Kate Lindberg-Vazquez (Myrna Vazquez); cherished grandmother of Matheos; devoted daughter of the late Robert and Rosetta Nichols; dearest sister of the late Robert E. Nichols Jr. and the late Gail Esposito; dear aunt, great aunt, friend and teacher of many. Oak Park lost one of its brightest stars. An actor, director, choreographer, dancer, and writer; Sue Lindberg was one of the founding members of the community theatre group Oak Park Musical Theatre (OPMT). In her long teaching career with District 97 she pioneered and ran the Integrated Arts Program at Emerson/Brooks Middle School creating countless original theatrical works based on her students' current curriculum. Outside of her teaching career she directed Children's Theatre for Village Players and directed, choreographed, or starred in local productions throughout Oak Park and Chicago. In her retirement, she became heavily involved with the Ernest Hemingway Foundation giving tours and incredible historical factoids at Hemingway's Birthplace. She also often performed in the Oak Park Historical Society's Cemetary Walk, portraying characters from Emma Goldman to Grace Hall Hemingway. An avid reader, a world traveler, and a connoisseur of Cary Grant movies; she loved her husband, her children, and her friends fiercely. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ACLU, your local Democratic Party Chapter, or the Ernest Hemingway Foundation. A Celebration of Life Event will be announced and held at a later date post-pandemic when it is safe to gather. Interment private at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Share a tribute at www.anellofuneralandcremation.com. Info. 847-951-9953.


Published in PL-West on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Many, many years ago when we taught at Emerson, the Bravo Program
was established. Sue was so gracious when listening to my way off pitch singing. It was a joy to work with such a wonderful teacher who brought so much joy to the students and the teachers around her.
Ronald S McClure
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Probably the most entertaining time in my teaching career was working with Sue on the BRAVO productions. We had fun, I even learned how to act and how to dance the Charleston(sort of). She will be most by all who came into contact with. Prayers and condolences for Eric and Kate.
Bruce Harken
Coworker
November 2, 2020
A wonderful friend for 52 years. Lives have many ups and downs, but Sue was always there for anyone who needed a kind word, a hug, words of encouragement. She will be missed by so many, I know my heart is broken. Julie Lebovitz
Julie Lebovitz
Friend
